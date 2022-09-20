Rapper-producer collabs are a favorite among hip-hop heads. Nothing can be quite as electrifying as two masters of their craft locking in with each other both in front of and behind the board, and it looks like Chicago's Polo G and Atlanta's premier songwriting and production team, 808 Mafia, are looking to capture that energy. Both Polo and Southside, 808 Mafia's current boss, have taken to Instagram to tease new material together. Polo G recently said that he's been "inconsistent" in 2022, but these new posts are teasing the comeback fans have been waiting for.









As one of the most beloved and successful MCs working today, it's no wonder that the Chicago native causes a stir with every new announcement or move. His passionate fanbase, built up with bangers like "Neva Cared" and "Pop Out" all the way to "RAPSTAR," has made him into one of the kings of the moment and propelled his albums The GOAT and Hall of Fame to the top of the Billboard album charts. However, the 23-year-old has been taking hits as of late, with a new lawsuit against him and G Herbo alleging unfulfilled performance commitments.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

On the production end of this potential mixtape (the extent of this collaboration is unclear), Southside and 808 Mafia are behind some of your favorite beats of the last decade. They are famous for their work with YSL, 21 Savage, G Herbo, and many more. Most recently, Southside produced a new single with Travis Scott and Future, "Hold That Heat," and hopped on "Save Me" with Lil Durk as well.

It's important to note that some of these tracks have already been teased by Polo G, namely "My All" via Instagram. While we sit here, salivating for dominant bars and hard-hitting Southern trap beats, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest news on this potentially fire tape.