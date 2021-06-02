Polo G ascension to the top of the rap game has been quick and well-earned. He first rose to prominence back in 2018 with the singles "Finer Things" and the Lil Tjay-assisted "Pop Out." He followed with his debut studio album in 2019 Die a Legend and then 2020's The Goat, which both debuted within the top ten region of the Billboard 200 chart.

His Spring single "Rapstar" debuted at the summit of the Hot 100, a true testament to his increasing star power. It seems like not everyone is a fan of the Chicago native, namely Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who suggested that the rapper wasn't coming hard enough. In response, Polo G aired out the "lil white boy from the burbs" on social media, taking more shots at Ross in a blazing new snippet.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

Using some lines from the original drag, the rapper shared a trailer for his new album arriving on June 11th with a snippet of new heat. Lounging in a Rolls Royce, he spits "A lil white boy from Burbs got the nerve to tell me I ain't going hard enough/Like he ever really had it hard enough/Like, b*tch don't get me started up/I'm still gon' be right here if the rap game finna garbage up/Can't ride for nothin'/I'm with some renegades, Draco beatin' filler bangs."

He continues, ".223s hit his face/Tactical won't leave a trace/I was thuggin' grandma hopin' that this sh*t a phase/Twenty chains, six figures, just to hit the stage." The preview of the hard-hitting track earned the emcee a wave of support from some of his peers in the rap game. G Herbo left an encouraging emoji under the post, while Doe Boy commented numerous flame emojis. Trippie Redd also have his stamp of approval.

Tentatively titled "Toxic," Polo G effortlessly addressed his critics and asserted his longevity in the game. It's expected to appear on his upcoming third studio album Hall of Fame.

Tap into the "Toxic" snippet and let us know if you're rocking with it.