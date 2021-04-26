Arguably one of the most surprising #1 debuts of the entire year, Polo G has officially spent his second-straight week at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single "RAPSTAR." It was also revealed that in just two short weeks, the song has also been certified gold by the RIAA.

The new update was announced for the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday and it was revealed that Polo G is staying still at the pole position for another week. According to a press release, the Chicago native is the only male debut to spend two consecutive weeks at #1 on the chart this year. This feat also makes "RAPSTAR" the twenty-second song in history to log both its first and second weeks at the top of the tally. "RAPSTAR" is also officially certified gold by the RIAA, moving over 500,000 units.

The song has been ultra-popular, hitting over 38 million views on YouTube. It's Polo's biggest song to date, making all of his fans excited for what's to come on his upcoming studio album Hall Of Fame.

Despite some changes further down in the top ten, the most popular songs in the country have remained mostly the same for the last week. Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, and Gunna debuted some Slime Language 2 records just outside of the top ten, ranking "Solid" at #12, "Ski" at #18, and "Diamonds Dancing" at #46. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

