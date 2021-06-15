Polo G Stands With The People In "Painting Pictures"

Polo G drops off another "Hall Of Fame" music video, sharing the Ryan Lynch-directed "Painting Pictures."

Upon its release, Polo G's Hall Of Fame became one of the year's biggest hip-hop albums, surpassing Migos' Culture III and holding it down on the top of the Billboard charts. Today, the Chicago rapper has opted to apply further pressure, coming through with some new visuals for "Painting Pictures," an emotional highlight from the expansive project.

Shortly after delivering a video for the Lil Durk and Kid LAROI-assisted "No Return," Polo's latest clip is far more raw, unsurprising given the subject matter. Directed by Ryan Lynch, Polo returns to the hood to bring things full circle, proving that he remains a beloved figure in his community. Unsurprising, given that he's literally handing out money to an adoring group of children, leading by example and showing the benefits of hard work and dedication.

Given that it's Polo G we're talking about, even the triumphant moments are undercut by his lingering trauma; you can see it in his eyes and body language, particularly evident in the clip's quieter moments. For the most part, however, "Painting Pictures" is a largely inspirational affair, its celebratory tone creating an interesting juxtaposition with the track's lyrical content. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you've got Hall Of Fame on steady rotation.