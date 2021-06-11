Polo G Stakes His Claim On "Hall Of Fame" Ft. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke

It was just a little over a year ago that Polo G told us he was The Goat with his sophomore album, and now he's back showing that he's seeking his placement in the Hall of Fame. The New York rapper has quickly become one of the hottest artists in the current Rap scene, and he's hoping that his latest album will set him far apart from his cohorts.

"On the next album, they can expect a star-studded feature list and a lot of versatility," Polo G recently shared with Complex. "I’ve got a lot of different types of music on it. I’ve got something that somebody from any type or facet of life could pull from on this project. If you don’t like the standard pain, melodic rap, I’ve got something that’s going to turn you up, too. I’ve got all types of sh*t for somebody to f*ck with."

Features on Hall of Fame include looks from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, Rod Wave, G Herbo, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, and the late Pop Smoke. Stream Hall of Fame and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Painting Pictures

2. RAPSTAR

3. No Return ft. The Kid LAROI & Lil Durk

4. Toxic

5. Epidemic

6. GANG GANG with Lil Wayne

7. Boom

8. Black Hearted

9. Broken Guitars ft. Scorey

10. GNF (OKOKOK)

11. Go Part 1 ft. G Herbo

12. 2. Heart of a Giant ft. Rod Wave

13. Zooted Freestyle

14. Party Lyfe ft. DaBaby

15. Losses ft. Young Thug

16. So Real

17. Fame & Riches f.t Roddy Ricch

18. For the Love of New York with Nick Minaj

19. Clueless ft. Fivio Foreign & Pop Smoke

20. Bloody Canvas

[via]