mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Spits Melodic Freestyle On Funk Flex

Mitch Findlay
June 10, 2021 11:39
405 Views
11
1
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Funk Flex Freestyle
Polo G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ahead of his new album "Hall Of Fame," Polo G holds it down with some melodic bars on a new Funk Flex freestyle.


Polo G is set to drop off his brand new album Hall Of Fame tomorrow, featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Young Thug, and more -- check out the full tracklist right here. While his "Gang Gang" single with Weezy has been driving hype for the upcoming release, Polo has taken it even further by hitting the radio circuit for some bars. Following an L.A. Leakers freestyle over DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem," Polo G hit up Funk Flex to hold it down accordingly.

Though his style may differ from Flex's typical preferences, Polo holds it down with a melodically-driven freestyle, a development that will surely delight his fans. "Twenty-two up in the clip, gon blow till I get rid of it," he raps, taking to a laid-back guitar instrumental. "Start it we gon finish it, I grew up with menaces / ni**a what, we get so belligerent / once I'm charged up there's no controlling my adrenaline." 

There's plenty more where that came from -- check out Polo G's Funk Flex freestyle now, and look for Hall Of Fame to land at the stroke of midnight.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Twenty-two up in the clip, gon blow till I get rid of it
Start it we gon finish it, I grew up with menaces
N**a what, we get so belligerent
Once I'm charged up there's no controlling my adrenaline

Polo G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  405
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Polo G hall of fame
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Polo G Spits Melodic Freestyle On Funk Flex
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject