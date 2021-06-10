Polo G Spits Melodic Freestyle On Funk Flex

Polo G is set to drop off his brand new album Hall Of Fame tomorrow, featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Young Thug, and more -- check out the full tracklist right here. While his "Gang Gang" single with Weezy has been driving hype for the upcoming release, Polo has taken it even further by hitting the radio circuit for some bars. Following an L.A. Leakers freestyle over DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem," Polo G hit up Funk Flex to hold it down accordingly.

Though his style may differ from Flex's typical preferences, Polo holds it down with a melodically-driven freestyle, a development that will surely delight his fans. "Twenty-two up in the clip, gon blow till I get rid of it," he raps, taking to a laid-back guitar instrumental. "Start it we gon finish it, I grew up with menaces / ni**a what, we get so belligerent / once I'm charged up there's no controlling my adrenaline."

There's plenty more where that came from -- check out Polo G's Funk Flex freestyle now, and look for Hall Of Fame to land at the stroke of midnight.

