The smile on Funk Flex's face throughout this video shows that he's more than impressed with Polo G's addition to the DJ's freestyle series. The 20-year-old Chicago native recently visited Hot 97 to demonstrate that he's a force to be reckoned with, hoping to prove his assertion that he will be the "Biggest Thing In Hip Hop 1 Day."

"I be goin' hard for my warriors like Draymond / I put my hood on, they wanna kill me like I'm Trayvon / Remember I was locked up they wouldn't let me out like Akon," Polo G rapped as Flex looked on. The young artist continued to drop bars about his personal life, struggles, and depression he faced as he was trying to chase after his dreams while living in the projects.

In June, Polo G delivered his critically-acclaimed debut studio album, Die a Legend, that was released through Columbia Records. The album made it to the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 100 chart in its first week and climbed to No. 1 on the Rap chart, as well. It was an impressive feat for a young artist's first effort, especially considering he only had three features from Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and Gunna. Check out Polo G's freestyle and let us know how you think he did.