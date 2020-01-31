Sometimes we just have to highlight the cute shit rappers do on the 'Gram, and it doesn't get any more "awww" inducing quite like showing off babies. For Chicago-bred rapper Polo G, he decided to flex a "proud dad" moment yesterday by posing for a flick with his newborn pickney Tremani Legend Bartlett.

Affectionally nicknamed "Baby Cap," a play off the Die A Legend rapper's own IG name, young Tremani is the spitting image of his superstar pops in this beautiful moment captured of the two. "Love u wit all my heart ain’t no probaly [sic]," Polo G captioned the post with (seen above), giving all 2.8 million of his followers a look at the one who'll be carrying on his legacy. As many people across the world are hugging their kids a little tighter following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, it's definitely a heartwarming sight to see a guy like Polo showing affection so openly and lovingly for his kid. While we've seen the movement go viral with the #GirlDad hashtag in honor of Kobe's love for his all-daughter family, let's hope dads of all kids can share their moments like Polo does here. Kudos, fam.

Watch Polo G's new video for "First Place" featuring Lil Tjay below, and go follow @officialbabycap to brighten up your day even more: