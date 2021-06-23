MoneyBagg Yo has some competition because Chicago rapper Polo G is claiming that he has the song and album of the year. Previously, Bagg told his followers that he believes "Wockesha" is the rightful song of the year for 2021, but Polo G clearly has something to say about that, pleading his case on Twitter this week.

It's been a pretty amazing year for Polo G so far. The rapper sat at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a few weeks with his hit record "RAPSTAR" and he also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with his new album Hall Of Fame, but does he have the strongest single and album displays of the year so far? He seems to think so, taking to social media to give a vote to himself.

"Stop fuckin playin W me like I ain’t just have the #1 song & Album in the Same Year," wrote Lil Capalot, adding a goat emoji to the tweet.

The reception to Polo G's album has been mixed so far, with some fans wishing for more variety from the budding superstar. Hall Of Fame shows the most creativity we've seen thus far from Polo though, especially in terms of how the project was rolled out.

Do you think he has the song and album of the year? If not, who takes those prizes home for you?