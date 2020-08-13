Polo G Recreates A Hilarious 90s Sit-Com In "Martin & Gina"

Polo G releases the music video for "Martin & Gina" from his hit album "The GOAT."

Fresh off of being named one of this year's XXL Freshmen, Polo G is proving to the world why he deserved his spot.

He has been one of the bigger rappers to make an impact this year, selling large numbers of his sophomore album The GOAT. The Chicago star continues to push content from the album, this time dropping the video for "Martin & Gina."

The Reel Goats-directed flick has officially arrived and it's looking like one of Polo G's best videos to date. Based on some classic 90s sitcoms, the crew recreates that magic perfectly from the set design to the ridiculous situations that Capalot and his screen partner, PrettyVee, find themselves in.

It starts out with the rapper frantically stumbling into the room, picking up an old-school landline to call somebody to help them out. PrettyVee has gotten her head stuck in the head of the bed. Some hilarious scenes ensue, ending with some behind-the-scenes footage of them shooting the video.

Watch it above.