Rolling Loud Miami has come to a close for another year, and while the festival didn't go exactly as expected for all attendees – or performers, for that matter – there were some highlight-reel-worthy moments that went down, most notably for 23-year-old Polo G.

Following his performance on stage, the "Go Stupid" hitmaker was greeted with a flashy new chain from ShopGLD to help him commemorate the special show. "I don't even know what to say, man," Polo gushed while gawking at the larger-than-life RL pendant.

Polo G performs at Austin City Limits Festival in 2021 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I just been getting so many awards on this journey," he reflected. "I love Rolling Loud, man."

Aside from the luxurious gift, Polo G also got to sit down with the famous festival for an exclusive interview, during which he dished on his upcoming album, which is due out later this year and will be produced by an industry legend.

"I got an album that I'm dropping with Southside," the Chicago native confirmed. "The name to be announced, but it’s a lit project. This some of my coldest shit I’ve dropped in a minute. I’m back in my bag."

As HipHopDX points out, ShopGLD also had a special surprise for Lil Baby after his Rolling Loud set, which James Harden congratulated him on in a clip that's been floating around on social media.

