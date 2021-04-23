Polo G Proves He's "Wit Dat" On TheHxliday's New Single

Throughout 2021, TheHxliday has been steady at work. On New Year's Day, the rising UMG artist released the six-track EP Batbxy, and he hasn't stopped dropping singles since. Over the past few months, TheHxliday has shared new songs like "Batgirl" and "Opps," and today he has returned with "Wit Dat."

"Wit Dat" is a howling new single from the Baltimore artist that serves as the first glimpse from his upcoming EP THE MOST BEAUTIFUL DISASTER, which is due next month. For "Wit Dat," TheHxliday secures some ethereal production from ilykimchi, and he also taps Polo G for an incredible guest verse.

Polo G, who has recently earned his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single with "RAPSTAR," comes through with a menacing feature, and with his current momentum, his guest verse may be enough to take TheHxliday's new single to new heights.

Listen to TheHxliday's new song with Polo G below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

We turned that sh*t to a ghost town

I'm from the 'Raq where it go down

Where them lil' n*ggas shiesty and low down

See a G in that whip and get blown down

This fourth-fifth hit like Gevonte

I could put his lights out with like four rounds