Polo G's rise in the rap game has been quite extraordinary to watch. Beginning his commercial career in 2018, the rapper has since gone on to release two Billboard 200 Top 10 albums. His 2020 sophomore effort The Goat solidified his star-power even more, earning his first solo No.1 single with "Rapstar" after it debuted at the Billboard chart's summit.

As he readies the release of his third studio album Hall of Fame due this Friday that includes his highly-anticipated Nicki Minaj collab "For the Love of New York," the hitmaker already preparing for his career to propel to even greater heights. He's recently become the new owner of a beautiful (and massive) $5 million mansion right outside of Los Angeles boasting amenities like a 14-car garage, a tennis court, and more.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1

The home, which is truly a car collector's dream estate, is located in the San Fernando Valley. In addition to the garage, it's equipped with a nearly 1-acre lot with 36 parking spaces. Inside the almost 11,000 sq. ft. Mediterranean-style house, there's a rotunda entry leading to a vintage-looking set of stairs. Elsewhere there's a custom wine closet and bar, a formal dining room, and a billiard room on the first floor.

The kitchen and bedrooms all live up to their expected luxuriousness, while the outside of the mansion boasts a pool, spa, BBQ area, and a lighted tennis court all traced by stone terraces.

TMZ reports that the Chicago rapper purchased the home for $4.885 million. With his third studio album arriving later this week, it's obviously a big month for Polo.

