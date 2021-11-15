It's been a huge year for Polo G who earned his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of Hall Of Fame. Unfortunately, there have also been a few run-ins with the police that could've derailed his career entirely. Back in June, the rapper was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in Miami, leading to several felony charges. According to TMZ, the rapper may soon have this whole situation behind him as three of the charges have been dismissed.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Prosecutors on the case dismissed two felony charges against Polo G -- one count of battery of a police officer and one count of threatening a public service. The Miami-Dade State rep also confirmed that prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Prosecutors reportedly found there wasn't enough evidence to convict Polo on those charges.

While things are looking up for him, the case isn't entirely over, though it could be in the near future. There are still two misdemeanor charges against him for resisting an officer. Chances are, those, too, will be tossed.

Bradford Cohen, Polo G's attorney, said that his client would be entering an anger management program. Once the program is completed, Polo G's misdemeanor charges will also be dropped.

The news comes just ahead of the release of the Hall Of Fame (Deluxe). On Friday, the rapper unveiled his new single, "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" which samples Michael Jackson's hit record.

[Via]