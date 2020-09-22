Chicago rapper Polo G was been on a steady trajectory for the last few years, truly coming into his own this year.

With his new album The GOAT, which many are calling one of the best rap albums of the year, the storyteller has been opening all kinds of eyes that were initially drawn to his hit-making abilities in "Pop Out" with Lil Tjay.

Being named to the XXL Freshman List, things just keep moving in the right direction for Polo Capalot. The rapper recently released his must-watch music video for "Martin & Gina" and, as he continues to push the record, he performed on television for the first time, taking the stage for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bringing his brand to the show, Polo G did his thing, censoring himself successfully and bringing his band along for live backing. Polo doesn't pull anything extra for this performance but he also doesn't simply go through the motions. You can tell that he's been itching to bite the performance bug during the pandemic, thanking his band and Jimmy Fallon for rocking with him.

The rapper also recently performed at Rolling Loud's virtual festival, which took place on Twitch last weekend.

Watch his performance above and let us know what you think of his television debut.