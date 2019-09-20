Polo G Links Up With Mustard For Brand New "Heartless" Video

Everything has been leading up to this moment for Polo G. The young Chicago rapper was relatively unknown last year, perfecting his flows and realizing that he could make a serious run in this business. The 20-year-old is still in the beginning stages of his career but in one of 2019's most pleasant surprises, his album Die A Legend has a good shot at landing near the top of people's year-end album rankings. That's how good Polo G is. We've been waiting for new music from the up-and-comer for a minute and finally, he's answered with "Heartless."

Announcing earlier this week that he would be dropping some new vibes, Capalot officially teamed up with West Coast producer Mustard for a solid new offering. "Heartless" premiered on the Chicago artist's social media profiles as a video, subsequently releasing on streaming services as a single. In his bars, Polo G is known to get personal and in this one, he brings even more of that realness. Speaking on his family, his history in the streets, and more, the budding star shows out with his gang in the clip, flowing smoothly over an understated Mustard beat.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

My youngin's heartless so they ain’t playin’ no games

We really want ‘em dead, he got hit up close range

He fucked up in the head, he wanna see some mo' brains

On that corner I can't stay up out that dope gang

My cousin got indicted dealing cocaine

She an Instagram addict, she want mo' fame

I used to starve, now I’m blowing up like propane

Told my inner-self, "I promise you I won’t change"