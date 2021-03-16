Though the posse cut used to be a major hip-hop staple, it has seemingly fallen out of favor with the modern audience. That's not to say it's altogether extinct, but the days of lyricists lining up to spar on wax feels like a bygone era. Still, there are certainly exceptions. A recent announcement indicates that we're looking at a new collaboration from a trifecta of today's top rising artists -- Polo G, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign -- who are joining forces for the upcoming single "Headshot."

All three contributing artists made sure to promote the upcoming track on their respective Instagram pages, with Tjay vowing that they were "SHAKING SHIT UP AGAIN." Polo G added that "Headshot" will be "nothing but [fire], while Fivio teases that all three rappers "went crazy" for the occasion. With the posse cut set to drop this coming Friday, we won't have to wait much longer to hear this one in full -- predictions of who'll hold it down with the standout verse are already underway.

It should be noted that all three parties are steadily working on new albums, all of which should be out at various points this year. It's unclear as to whether or not "Headshot" will appear on one or all of the forthcoming projects. Either way, the fact that we're receiving a single from Tjay, Polo, and Fivio so soon likely indicates that a rollout will follow shortly thereafter. Check back this Friday for the release of "Headshot," and sound off if you think this will be a solid posse cut from the new generation.