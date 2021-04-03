Spring is in full swing, and so are all of these exciting new releases that will get us through summer. On Friday, Lil Tjay dropped off his second studio album Destined 2 Win, which features the likes of Tyga, Offset, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and Fivio Foreign. Lil Tjay makes a few appearances on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist, showing off with his new tracks “Born 2 Be Great,” “Headshot,” which features Fivio Foreign and Polo G, and “Calling My Phone,” which features 6LACK.

Polo G, besides being featured on Lil Tjay’s track, also appears on the playlist thanks to his new track “Richer,” which he features on alongside Rod Wave. He also holds spots on the list by being featured on Pop Smoke’s track “Fashion,” which is on the motion picture soundtrack for Boogie. Polo G also holds his own on “GNF (OKOKOK),” which dropped earlier this year.

BROCKHAMPTON is also officially back with this week’s playlist, returning from their hiatus strong with “BUZZCUT,” which features Danny Brown. The electric track is a precursor to their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which is slated to release on April 9th.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist below and be sure to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.