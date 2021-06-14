Polo G, Lil Durk, & The Kid LAROI Connect For "No Return"

Following the release of "Hall Of Fame," Polo G, Lil Durk, and The Kid LAROI connect for some new visuals for "No Return."

Polo G's recent voyage to the top of the Billboard album charts, surpassing Migos and Culture 3 in the process, should go a long way in establishing his superstar status. With Hall Of Fame, Polo's third studio album, currently resonating with the masses, the rapper opted to keep the momentum moving with a video from the project.

Landing on the Lil Durk and The Kid LAROI-assisted "No Return," perhaps unsurprising given the firepower involved, Polo showcases a major budget increase with this latest Grade A Films production. Featuring a variety of different locales -- from a boss' opulent office to an actual trench to a meth-lab in which several scantily clad employees punch the clock -- Polo and his compatriots deliver passionate performances of the introspective collab while a loose narrative plays out in between.

It's impressive to see how commanding a presence Polo G has become since his introduction to the game, and "No Return" finds him navigating in a new bracket of stardom with little effort. It will certainly be interesting to see what he chooses for his next Hall Of Fame single, as it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to take his videos to the next level.

Stream Polo G's Hall Of Fame right here.