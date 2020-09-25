Polo G Learns To Deal With The "Epidemic" In New Song

Polo G is one of the new school's most consistent rappers and he has only solidified his position all 2020.

Avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump with a successful follow-up to last year's Die a Legend, the Chicago rapper scored an Internet hit with the nostalgic video for "Martin & Gina."

Earlier this week, he made his late night television debut on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, with an enthusiastic performance of the aforementioned song backed by a live band.

He capitalizes on that momentum this morning with a new single and video to hold fans over, titled "Epidemic."

He reunites with "Martin & Gina" producer Tahj Money for the new track, who handles production alongside Karltin Bankz, LondnBlue, and Dmac.

The new song is a stylistic return to the gritty street raps Polo G first became known for, spilling his melodic confessionals over a classic piano-driven Chicago beat.

Check out "Epidemic" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Switches on them glizzys, get to blowing like it's four of me

Promise to my son that the streets won't get no more of me

Remember every line from that obituary poetry

See they peep I'm ballin now, just go back to ignoring me