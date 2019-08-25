mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Hops On Dee Gomes' "Forever"

Milca P.
August 25, 2019 03:00
Forever
Dee Gomes Feat. Polo G

Dee Gomes taps Polo G for "Forever."


After touching down last year with his True Colors project, Dee Gomes returns with his latest "Forever" track, tapping on Polo G for a little help on the selection.

The new track signals the beginning of the rollout for Gomes' forthcoming full-length effort and is attached to a clip directed by Wet Visuals and Jay Pusha.

The past year has proven to be a momentous one for Polo, who particularly broke out with his  "Pop Out" cut and as Dee Gomes proves to be yet another formidable name among the rising class of melodic street poets, the duo colorfully paints the track to be a solid testament to the ambition.

Quotable Lyrics

If I go broke, I'ma find a way
Man, I swear that looks can be deceiving
Shorty will look innocent but she really be creeping
That shit turn you cold, anemic

Dee Gomes
Dee Gomes Polo G
