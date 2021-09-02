After a harrowing experience at her home, Stacia Mac is breathing a sigh of relief now that she is safe. Polo G's mother and manager has been active on social media as she not only promotes her famous son's endeavors but shows her life with her other children. She is a beloved figure in the industry and online, so it came as a surprise that she shared the news that several intruders attempted to force themselves into her home.

Stacia uploaded frightening clips from her surveillance cameras that showed a person who looked to be holding a weapon kicking in her basement door. She detailed her experience in the caption to the post and admitted that she shot at the home invaders.

"I recently had an attempted break in at my home. At least three men attempted to break in (you’ll hear the assailant on camera say 'y’all ready?!' ) In real time on my camera I witnessed as an intruder kicked in my basement door," she wrote. "While multiple intruders flocked to other entry points of my home. I began to open fire upon them."

The gunfire was enough to cause the group to run out of the home. "My family is safe, by God’s grace," Stacia continued. "In this situation you have only two choices; Fight or flight. I refused to be a victim in my home! I will not rest until I know WHO is responsible." She then revealed that she is offering a $10K reward "for information leading to the arrest of said individuals."

In response to this encounter, Polo G is not taking any chances. The rapper is said to have hired "24 hour permanent armed guards" to help keep his family safe. Check out Stacia Mac's post below.