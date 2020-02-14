Polo G Grabs NLE Choppa & Stunna 4 Vegas For "Go Stupid"

If you're of the belief that Polo G's debut studio album Die A Legendis a classic, you should be excited for what's to come from the young Chicago rapper. On his new record, he lets all of his fans know that, for him, there's solely improvement on the horizon. Polo Capalot knows that he set the bar high for himself but, on each new song he's been dropping, he continues to prove that he can rap his ass off. Thus, he's not entirely worried about how crowds will perceive his upcoming bodies of work.

Polo G decided to bless the fans with a brand new single today, enlisting a couple of other rising superstars in NLE Choppa and Stunna 4 Vegas, who have both been creating steady buzzes for themselves. "Go Stupid" starts off with Capalot flexing his fast-paced bars, bringing the energy before 4x takes over, leaving room for NLE Choppa to close out the record, which clocks in at just under 3-minutes. The song was released via Polo G's own label, which operates via Columbia Records. Production was handled by Mike Will Made-It and Tay Keith.

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Before all of this rap shit, I was gangbangin'

And doin' high speeds on the cops and shit

And I'm straight from the Chi, but I ball like a King

Up in Cali and shoot like Stojaković

Keep applyin' that pressure, I go on the run

It ain't no lettin' it up, ain't no stoppin' this