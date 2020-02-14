mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Grabs NLE Choppa & Stunna 4 Vegas For "Go Stupid"

Alex Zidel
February 14, 2020 10:16
43 Views
00
0
Polo G/Columbia RecordsPolo G/Columbia Records
Polo G/Columbia Records

Go Stupid
Polo G Feat. NLE Choppa & Stunna 4 Vegas
Produced by Mike Will Made It & Tay Keith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Three of the hottest rising rappers collaborate as Polo G connects with NLE Choppa and Stunna 4 Vegas for "Go Stupid."


If you're of the belief that Polo G's debut studio album Die A Legendis a classic, you should be excited for what's to come from the young Chicago rapper. On his new record, he lets all of his fans know that, for him, there's solely improvement on the horizon. Polo Capalot knows that he set the bar high for himself but, on each new song he's been dropping, he continues to prove that he can rap his ass off. Thus, he's not entirely worried about how crowds will perceive his upcoming bodies of work.

Polo G decided to bless the fans with a brand new single today, enlisting a couple of other rising superstars in NLE Choppa and Stunna 4 Vegas, who have both been creating steady buzzes for themselves. "Go Stupid" starts off with Capalot flexing his fast-paced bars, bringing the energy before 4x takes over, leaving room for NLE Choppa to close out the record, which clocks in at just under 3-minutes. The song was released via Polo G's own label, which operates via Columbia Records. Production was handled by Mike Will Made-It and Tay Keith.

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Before all of this rap shit, I was gangbangin'
And doin' high speeds on the cops and shit
And I'm straight from the Chi, but I ball like a King
Up in Cali and shoot like Stojaković
Keep applyin' that pressure, I go on the run
It ain't no lettin' it up, ain't no stoppin' this

Polo G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  43
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Polo G NLE Choppa Stunna 4 Vegas Mike Will Made It Tay Keith chicago new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Polo G Grabs NLE Choppa & Stunna 4 Vegas For "Go Stupid"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject