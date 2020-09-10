One of the most amusing parts of buying any new NBA 2K game is the creation of your MyPlayer off the jump. Gamers are invited to download the mobile app, in which they can capture an accurate scan of their face to upload into the game. Sometimes the results are awe-worthy and, other times, they're pretty cringe.

Polo G copped the game, in which one of his songs is featured, and went through the motions but, once he saw what the game came up with, he instantly went to social media to show the world the result, going after 2K and laughing.

Showing off the virtual version of himself in the game, the Die A Legend artist complained. "I know my nose big but goddamn! And the lips crusty as hell! Nah, y'all gonna have to re-do me."

Some of his fans are arguing that the face scan was actually pretty spot-on, aside from the size of his nose. Others are laughing along with Polo, begging him to get another scan going pronto.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

NBA 2K21 was released last week for current-gen systems. With it comes the inception of the latest MyCareer mode, which follows your MyPlayer from high school hoops to the big leagues.

With Polo G having a song in the game, independent artists can also hope to get their own music in there as UnitedMasters has teamed up with NBA 2K to give twenty artists a chance to be featured on the next-gen soundtrack. More on that here.