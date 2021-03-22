Polo G Freestyles Over "BeatBox", "Whoopty", & "No More Parties"

Putting in work over three of the hottest songs at the moment, Chicago rapper Polo G just dropped three new freestyles to start off the week. The 1300 representative has risen to become one of the most well-respected young rappers in the game and he continues to impress with his new releases. Recently, Polo Capalot has been expressing more angst in his delivery, which intensifies in his new freestyles over "BeatBox" and "Whoopty".

Dropping the "For My Fans" freestyle on his videographer Ryan Lynch's YouTube, Polo G went in on some of the hottest beats by SpottemGotem, CJ, and Coi Leray. He starts off by bringing an aggressive approach to "BeatBox" before dropping bars on the famous "Whoopty" beat before slowing things down on Coi Leray's "No More Parties".

Listen to the new freestyles from Polo G below and stay tuned for his new album, which he's been teasing on social media.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hell nah, don't invite me to your function

We'll light it up for nothin', keep a pipe, know how we comin'

What's my age? I'm 1300

All this fame be hard to stomach

From all that pain and all that sufferin'

Like I got survivors guilt from my past, I'm always runnin'