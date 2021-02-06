Things have been relatively slow in the past few weeks in terms of music releases but things are slowly picking up. We've received some solid bodies of work in the past two weeks alone, even if hip-hop's biggest acts haven't necessarily graced us with new projects as they promised (we're looking at you, Drake). As usual, we're here to highlight some of the hottest records that you gotta listen to this week for our Fire Emoji playlist, so let's get to it:

It felt like the collaboration from 2013 that you've been waiting for came 8 years later but still, we're grateful it arrived at all. Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q teamed up for a brand new collab titled, "Gang Signs." The two rappers lay down melodious flows over smooth, smoked out production.

In the middle of the week, Moneybagg Yo decided to shut down the rumors with his latest single, "Time Today." It's a hard-body record offering a jolt of energy to boost your spirits.

Polo G has been steadily crushing everything he touches. It was only right that we slid through with his new track, "GNF (OKOKOK)" Along with the latest from Polo, we also got new tracks from Night Lovell and J.I.D. Peep our Fire Emoji update below.