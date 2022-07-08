His previous run-in with Miami police last year almost created trouble for Polo G, but months ago, the rapper learned that the charges were reportedly dropped. It wasn't long after the release of his chart-topping Hall of Fame record that Polo G found himself arrested in Miami amid allegations that he assaulted an officer. He was tacked with charges that have since been dropped. Although the drama was behind him, today (July 7), body cam footage of the arrest was released and in it, viewers find the rapper lecturing an officer about his bank account.

In the clip, Polo G is heard yelling "yo" before an officer told him to stop. He replied, "You broke as hell."



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

When the officer said, "Here we go about the broke and the money. Oh my god."

"I'm just sayin', do you got $10,000 in your bank account right now?" the rapper questioned. "I'm just sayin', bro. If you die right now, what can you give your kids? If you die right now, what could you give the lady that you in bed with? What could you give to your mama? Have you ever bought yo' mama anything? Did you buy yo' mama a car? Did you buy yo' mama a house? I did that."

The officer said, "Good for you, bro. I'm glad you did that... I would love to do that one day."

Polo was finished. "You would love to do it, but you never will." When the officer asked Polo G if he was trying to make him feel like less of a man, the rapper said yes. Polo added that the officer could have been a baseball player, doctor, or boxer and made more money, but instead chose to be a cop.

The entire exchange has caused debates to erupt once again, so swipe below to check it out for yourself.