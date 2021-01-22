Polo G is widely praised as one of the most exciting new artists in the game right now, a narrative fueled by strong releases like his recent album The GOAT. And with the young rapper currently putting in work on his upcoming album, having been spotted in the studio with Young Thug, Offset, and Quavo, it's entirely possible that 2021 marks the biggest year of his career thus far -- a prediction previously shared by Cole Bennett, who foresaw number one hits in Polo's future.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

While it's unclear as to whether or not Billboard chart-toppers will come to fruition, it would appear that Polo is sitting on an unreleased jam with serious potential. In fact, the track in question is sampling the Michael Jackson classic "Smooth Criminal." Not quite so overtly as Alien Ant Farm's 2001 fascinating cover, but close enough to immediately capture attention. Lyrically, Polo makes sure to pay homage to the King of Pop, rapping "smooth criminal Mike Jack, and I still like to tote a 4-5 like Mike back / put a fuck n***a right on the pavement / he gon need a body bag or a nice sack."

While the snippet has largely been deleted, curious listeners can still track down the eight-second preview on social media. From the sound of it, Polo's upcoming banger appears cut from the same cloth as Sada Baby's viral "Whole Lotta Choppas," and don't be surprised to see it become a viral hit upon its release. On that note, keep an eye out for more news on Polo's upcoming album, a project that may or may not contain his reimagined take on MJ's legendary classic.