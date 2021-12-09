Polo G Flexes Cash & Cars In New "Fortnight" Video

The Chicago rapper bought a Corvette and had to show it off.

2021 has been one hell of a year for Polo G.

At just 22-years-old, the Chicago native scored his first chart-topping album with Hall of Fame, his first chart-topping single with "Rapstar," and followed it all up with Hall of Fame 2.0 on December 3.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hall of Fame 2.0 is expected to sell 72,000 album equivalent units in its first week, and could debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 behind Adele and Taylor Swift.

To celebrate his monumental 2021, the "Go Stupid" rapper dropped the luxurious visuals for "Fortnight," an album cut off Hall of Fame 2.0.

From the opening scenes showing Polo showing up to the car dealership with stacks of cash and leaving with a new Chevrolet Corvette, to him spitting bar after bar in the atrium of a massive Los Angeles mansion, the "Fortnight" music video is the culmination of a ton of hard work, and is a precursor for what surely will be another huge year in 2022.

Check out the "Fortnight" music video and let us know what you think down in the comments.