Two months after Polo G revealed that he almost overdosed before filming a music video for his song “Heartless” in 2019, the Chicago rapper has dropped a teaser for his new song “Distraction” set to release on June 3. This is Polo G’s first release since the deluxe version of his album Hall of Fame 2.0 in 2021.

The Chicago rapper, known for incorporating real-life experiences and lessons into his music, dropped a comedic teaser to give fans a preview of his next project. The video, starring YouTube star Kai Cenat, follows a young man as he tries to complete everyday chores. As he goes to complete the chores, snippets of “Distractions” continue to play, driving Kai crazy because he can’t figure out where the sound comes from. The video ends with Kai putting on a pair of headphones, ultimately leading to a sneak-peek of “Distraction.”

Although Polo G hasn’t released new music in around a year, fans can catch him hopping onto other artists’ tracks such as “Unapologetic” with NLE Choppa and “Changed on Me” with Fivio Foreign and Vory. The rapper is also set to embark on an international tour starting June 29 in Norway and ending on September 9 in Iowa.

You can check out the teaser down below.