Polo G Drops Aggressive New Single "GNF (OKOKOK)"

All week long, Chicago rapper Polo G has been teasing his latest single with a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett. The track is officially out now, titled "GNF (OKOKOK)".

With the successful release of his 2020 album THE GOAT still in his mind, Polo G continues taking steps toward becoming the biggest thing in rap, dropping his new single "GNF (OKOKOK)". The 22-year-old, known for his storytelling and emotional lyrics, goes for a more aggressive approach in this record, significantly amping up the intensity by yelling his ad-libs. This song marks a new musical chapter for Polo, who wrote "GNF" with Swedish producers WIZARDMCE and Varohl. The dark Cole Bennett video adds to the experience, released at the same time as the song.

With a new album slated to be released before the end of this year, Polo G is back at it and we're excited to hear what else he comes with in 2021.

What do you think of the new song?

Quotable Lyrics:

And them killers gon' jump out the roof

If I give them the green, then them lil' n***as shoot

And I really got rich out the blue

But I see red when I'm in the booth

His advance, I spent that on the coupe

Had to really take a stand with the troops

Uh, so, b*tch, if you see me, salute

And we too turnt, n***a, we don't recruit