After a video of him performing at a show went viral, Polo G has jumped into online conversations to deny rumors that someone attempted to attack him. The rapper has been pushing forward and entertaining live audiences from one coast to the other, and last weekend, Polo performed for his fans in Fort Wayne, Indiana. There weren't any reports of issues that went down during the show, but after someone shared a brief clip of Polo G taking a tumble, the internet flooded timelines with gossip.

In the video, the rapper is seen getting a bit of assistance as he made his way from the stage to the floor, right in front of fans.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

As soon as Polo G makes it down, he begins performing his song but within seconds, he seems to fall forward before a dozen or more people rush to his aid. People took to the internet to say that Polo G was attacked by someone in the audience who tried to snatch his chain, but the rapper refuted the claims.

"[And] Don't start no dumb ass rumors like nobody tried take sum from me dead man's one of y'all was lookin fa the crowd just gat too excited & knocked me down that's all lol," Polo wrote on Instagram "I mean I love Fort Wayne fa turnin up w me but that's like one of the last places imma let a mf play wit me [crying emoji]."

Swipe to check out the video for yourself below.