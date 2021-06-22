The release of Polo G's Hall Of Fame was a warm welcome for a new star in the game. The highly-anticipated album from the Chicago rapper arrived just after his first #1 record with "RAPSTAR," the lead single off of the project. The album followed a similar path with its trajectory on the Billboard 200. Released on the same day as Migos' Culture III, which he appears on, Polo G outsold the hit-making Atlanta trio in a race for #1 on the charts.

Even though Polo G might not be interested in celebrating any feat on the Billboard charts, it's safe to say that his latest project has produced some big hits. Half of the songs on the 20-track project have debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Plus, his collaboration alongside Migos on Culture III on the banger, "Malibu" also secured a position on the chart.

"Bloody Canvas" sits the lowest on the chart at #97 while"Party Lyfe" ft. DaBaby and "Go Part 1" ft. G Herbo sit at #85 and #86, respectively. His collaboration with Migos on "Malibu" sits at #67. The highest-charting song from the project is "No Return" ft. The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk and holds the #26 position on the chart.

Check out all of the records that Polo G debuted off of his new project Hall Of Fame below. What's your favorite track off of the project?