Of all the up-and-coming young rappers, Polo G is one of the most impressive. With Die A Legend, he arrived on the scene and took notes, convincing new fans that he's worth their time. The Chicago talent continues to earn fame the organic way, stopping by radio shows to flaunt his skills whenever he feels the need. Capalot was itching to pick up the microphone this week so what did he do? He visited Power 106 and the LA Leakers to drop off a quick freestyle.



Jim Bennett/Getty Images

One of two new songs to appear from Lil Uzi Vert this year is "Sanguine Paradise." The track was arguably the more successful of the two-track bundle, which included "That's A Rack." Although Uzi has been silent since then, people are still keeping the two joints in heavy rotation. The beat to "Sanguine" is pretty sick and Polo G knew just what to do when it started blasting in his headphones. Riding the flow before the beat cut out, the 20-year-old impressed before heading into melodies that Uzi established on the original version.

Polo G is one of the few upstarts that can hop on a beat and deliver some magic without thinking twice about it. Watch his natural skills in the video below.

