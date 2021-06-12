mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Clears The Room On "Boom"

June 12, 2021 10:16
Polo G makes his presence felt on "Boom."


Polo G's been one of the most consistent new artists to emerge in the past three years. The rapper has showcased his versatility as an artist who is an equally exceptional MC every time he steps to the mic. Hall Of Fame, his new album, is his formal welcoming party to the big leagues. The project is 20-song tracklist boasts features from the biggest names in hip-hop, from Nicki Minaj to the late Pop Smoke. Still, Polo G shines the brightest when he's left to his own devices.

On "Boom," Polo G makes his presence felt once he steps to the mic. The glistening production from 12 Hunna, BJ, and Spaceman is clean yet sinister. Polo's chilling delivery brings it back to the roots of drill with a retrospective glance into the environment he grew up in during his come-up in Chicago.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm with the cappers, you know how we bomin'
Not from Atlanta, I'm talking 'bout losing your top,
I done seen all them demons get summoned
Come from the bottom, so I gotta reach to the top,
Now I need 65 for a frontend

