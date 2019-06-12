Polo G Celebrates His Come Up In "Dying Breed" Music Video

Polo G serves up a new visual off of "Die A Legend."

Chicago's Polo G's been regarded as the next up out of Chicago and he solidified that last week with the release of his project, Die A Legend. The rapper provides his POV of Chicago through his infectious melodies. Now, he comes through with a new visual off of the project for "Dyin Breed." The rapper's new video was directed by Lvtr Kevin and Ryan Lynch.

The "Dying Breed" visual showcases Polo G's rise from the streets of Chicago to becoming a bonafide rapper with hit records as he posts up in a foreign car and hangs in a luxurious new crib.

Polo G's one of the most refreshing new artists in the game right now with Die A Legend serving as one of the best releases of the year. Peep his new video for "Dying Breed" above and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Polo G.