Chicago rapper Polo G has had the #1 song in the country for the last two weeks with "RAPSTAR." While the 22-year-old has been celebrating the tremendous accomplishment for the last few days on social media, he made sure to clear up some confusion after Murda Beatz took credit for the song's success and shared that he was involved in its creation. According to Polo G, the well-known producer didn't write or produce the song though.

Calling out Murda Beatz on Instagram Stories, Polo G wrote, "OK...RAPSTAR that's currently on YouTube was Only Produced By Einer & Synco Not only that But Yk Damn Well ain't no n***a Help me write sh*t So Fa Murda & his camp to keep postin That sh*t is lame asl."

Fans have pointed out that while Murda Beatz is not credited as a producer on "RAPSTAR," he is credited as a songwriter and composer on TIDAL. Murda has not responded to Polo G's message as of the time of this publication.

When the song was certified #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Murda celebrated with the following post, saying, "Another #1. Been A Crazy Week. Proud Of This One Congrats To Everyone Involved #RAPSTAR."

Do you think this is just a case of miscommunication? Does Polo G not know that Murda Beatz worked on the song? Or is Murda mistakenly credited? We'll keep you posted with his response.



