Polo G, who spent an uncomfortable night in the county jail last week, has purchased a new home for his grandmother. The 22-year-old Chicago rapper showed off his grandmother's new mansion on Instagram, earlier this week.

“I finally just closed on buyin my granny a house. when I was a lil boy I used to tell ha I was gone get rich & make it happen when I grow up,” Polo G said in a caption to a video of the house. “I used to think I was gone do it from hoopin or sum. Who woulda thought bad ass Lil man man was gone b a rapper lol….this s### hit different tho.”



Jim Bennett / Getty Images

Buying a house for a family member is nothing new for Polo, who bought a home for his mother, earlier this year. His mom, Stacia Mac, wrote about the gift in a statement on Instagram, at the time.

“As my son @polo.capalot embarked on his career, as a professional recording artist, he promised he’d Create a life for our family free of struggle and/or lack,” Mac said in the post. “I decided to relocate to ATL in September 2020. Today my son purchased my dream home!”

She continued, “I showed him the home and he didn’t flinch. His response was ‘what you need?’ To say I’m appreciative is an understatement. Thank you son! Thank you for being a man of your word. Thank you for giving me things, that at times, I was unable to provide you or myself. I love you and I’m eternally grateful.”

Check out Polo's new purchase below.

