Polo G Blazes Through Michael Jackson-Sampled "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)"

He took some time to work on the deluxe edition of his chart-topping album and Polo G has released the first track from the updated version of Hall of Fame. Although we won't receive Hall of Fame 2.0until December 3, Polo G is kicking things off with his new single, "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)." He first began teasing this track last week and more recently, fans received a sneak peek into the single's music video.

"Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" unsurprisingly samples Michael Jackson's megahit "Smooth Criminal," a song from his iconic 1987 album, Bad. Fans will soon watch Polo G perform this one live on his Hall of Fame Tour that jumps back into action next Friday, November 19. The rapper begins in Rhode Island, makes his way to California, and finishes up a handful of dates in the Midwest before heading south to conclude in Georgia.

Stream "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Smooth criminal, Mike Jack

And I still like to tote a .45 like Mike back

Pull that TEC out just to make a statement

He gon' need a body bag or a night sack

He a b*tch, he'll fold under pressure

I can tell from his posture, man, he ain't really like that