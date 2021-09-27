Polo G's ready to pop out, once again. The rapper's coming off of the release of his debut album, Hall Of Fame which has been a complete success. With the pandemic slowing down, and more vaccine mandates in place, he's preparing to return to the stage this fall. The rapper took to Instagram where he announced the Hall Of Fame Fall 2021 tour which he promises will be even bigger than the Die A Legend tour.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I’m excited to head back out on the road and perform all of these songs for my fans for the first time," he said in a press release. "Die A Legend tour was big but this will be even bigger."

The tour kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on October 8th before touching down in cities like San Francisco, L.A. and Washington, D.C. before concluding in Atlanta's The Roxy just before the holiday season begins. He will also be returning to Chicago for his hometown show on Dec. 3rd. Shows will be added so don't sweat if you don't see your city below.

Check the tour dates below.

Hall of Fame Tour Dates:



Oct 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

Oct 9 –Columbus, OH – Express Live

Oct 15– Norfolk, VA – ODU Homecoming

Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo

Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Mission

Dec 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Dec 3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Dec 6 –Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Dec 9 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Dec 17- Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s place

Dec 18- Tampa, FL – MFCU Amphitheatre

Dec 19- Atlanta, GA – The Roxy