Currently, Polo G's Die A Legend project is occupying the Top Rap Albums chart at No. 1 after the project pushed another 29,000 equivalent album units in the weekend ending with June 20th. It becomes only the fourth album this year to hit No. 1 on the chart without having debuted there, bringing Polo G into the company of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who did so with Hoodie SZN, DJ Khaled (Father Of Asahd), and Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap). Moreover, the Chicago rapper's new project has motioned 38,000 units in its first week on the chart, generating a total of 37,000 in streaming-tied albums and under 1000 in traditional album sales. The rapper was upstaged by Future's SAVE ME EP which just entered with 4,000 units more than Polo G's album. And now considering the success of it all, Polo G has now announced the start of the Die A Legend tour.

Polo G made the announcement on Instagram, sharing: "It’s about to be the start of the official polo G tour startin off in St. Louis Missouri. To get tickets hit the link in my bio I’m ready to give this my all & rock every performance like its my last so I definitely need all my supporter to pop out & show love #showRocker." The show will begin on August 23rd in St Louis and end at the end of September in Oakland for Rolling Loud Bay Area.

[Via]