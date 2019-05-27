Polo G has the potential to be a massive star in the rap game. He's built a strong buzz over the past few months since his single, "Pop Out" with Lil Tjay took off. The two artists have been two of the most talked about emerging artists and it's exciting to see what they have up their sleeves. Now, Polo G took to Instagram to announce his debut project.

Polo G's getting ready to have a hot summer. After the numerous singles and collaborations he's released in recent times, he announced his debut album, Die A Legend is coming in the near future. He shared the news on Instagram, along with the cover art and the June 7th mixtape, saying that this project will be a massive impact this summer.

"No moe Games....Da Wait Is Finally Ova," he wrotee. "Die A Legend Da Album Droppin June 7th🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾MY VERY 1ST PROJECT EVA‼️Gone Shake Da Streets & Turn Up Da Summa Fashoooo🔥🔥🖤 #lemmeknoifyawready #DaHookGod."

The rapper didn't share a tracklist but it's likely we'll end up seeing a few of his recent singles on there. He came through with the single, "Deep Wounds" earlier this month which served as his official follow-up to the Tjay collab that dropped in February.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on Polo G's Die A Legend.