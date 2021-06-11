mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G & Nicki Minaj Give Island Vibes On "For The Love Of New York"

Erika Marie
June 11, 2021 02:06
224 Views
24
3
Polo GPolo G
Polo G

For The Love Of New York
Polo G & Nicki Minaj

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The track is pulled from Polo G's recently released "Hall of Fame."


His fans may have been waiting on Hall of Fame, but the Barbz were ready to hear Polo G's "For the Love of New York" collaboration with Nicki Minaj. On Friday (June 11), Polo G finally shared his anticipated Hall of Fame project, and leading up to its release, Nicki was dedicated to sharing her platform to help promote the rising rapper's latest effort. Nicki posted on Instagram that she's "so in love" with their track and it's certainly a single that radiates summer vacation vibes.

We previously reported on Polo G's girlfriend Crystal sharing how his collaboration with Nicki unfolded. According to her, Polo was convinced that the Queen rapper wouldn't jump on the track and was surprised when his A&R revealed that she laid down the verse. It's one that fans can't get enough of, so stream "For the Love of New York" from Hall of Fame and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We could talk about it, it ain't sh*t for you to get a flight
Went through some things that made me see you in a different light
I ain't stunnin' these hoes, I'm just livin' life
But if we fall off, could I still call for some quick advice?
Turn into strangers, still remember what your kiss is like
Lights off, hands on your waist, always grip it tight

Polo G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  4
  3
  224
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Polo G Nicki Minaj hall of fame
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Polo G & Nicki Minaj Give Island Vibes On "For The Love Of New York"
24
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject