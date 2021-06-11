Polo G & Nicki Minaj Give Island Vibes On "For The Love Of New York"

His fans may have been waiting on Hall of Fame, but the Barbz were ready to hear Polo G's "For the Love of New York" collaboration with Nicki Minaj. On Friday (June 11), Polo G finally shared his anticipated Hall of Fame project, and leading up to its release, Nicki was dedicated to sharing her platform to help promote the rising rapper's latest effort. Nicki posted on Instagram that she's "so in love" with their track and it's certainly a single that radiates summer vacation vibes.

We previously reported on Polo G's girlfriend Crystal sharing how his collaboration with Nicki unfolded. According to her, Polo was convinced that the Queen rapper wouldn't jump on the track and was surprised when his A&R revealed that she laid down the verse. It's one that fans can't get enough of, so stream "For the Love of New York" from Hall of Fame and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We could talk about it, it ain't sh*t for you to get a flight

Went through some things that made me see you in a different light

I ain't stunnin' these hoes, I'm just livin' life

But if we fall off, could I still call for some quick advice?

Turn into strangers, still remember what your kiss is like

Lights off, hands on your waist, always grip it tight