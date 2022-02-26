Polo G & Lil Baby Flex Fancy Whips In The "Don't Play" Music Video: Watch

Lil Baby also appeared in 2 Chainz's "Kingpen Ghostwriter" music video earlier this week.

Polo G and Lil Baby have made a lot of magic together over the years on tracks like "Pop Out Again," "3 Headed Goat," and "Be Something." Most recently, Chicago and Atlanta have come together on "Don't Play," which arrived on the former's Hall of Fame 2.0 record, and has now received its own music video.

As Complex points out, the visual sees the two artists channelling Fast & Furious while they cruise down the streets of Los Angeles in an assortment of flashy, luxurious vehicles, rapping out the windows as the cameras film them.

In May of 2021, Polo G delivered the first cut of Hall of Fame, earning the 23-year-old his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 after having sold 143,000 equivalent album units during its debut week. In December, the expanded edition arrived, featuring appearances from Baby, as well as NLE Choppa, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo.

"We all have to admit that his flow is off the charts," one YouTube user wrote in the music video's comments, praising Polo's rapping abilities. "Polo G is arguably the most lyrical new/up and coming rapper," another person chimed in. "In 'Rapstar' he spoke facts and still hasn't put out a weak verse."

Check out the "Don't Play" music video above, and let us know what New Music Friday releases have been on your radar this week in the comments.

[Via]