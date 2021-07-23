Polo G & Gunna Team Up On "Waves" From Kawhi Leonard's "Culture Jam" Project

While the world continues to await Kanye West's DONDA, Kawhi Leonard has delivered yet another single from his Culture Jam project. We previously received NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave's "Everything Different," and on Friday (July 23), Gunna and Polo G shared their collaboration, "Waves."

“Culture Jam will always be a platform where creators’ ideas and talents come to life and serve our family and our communities,” Leonard said of the Hip Hop project. “As an athlete that loves family, music, culture, and community, it was extremely important for me to build a space where all these elements thrive."

He added, "Culture Jam’s significance is not only timely but it is also necessary. Equally, it is extremely important to support youth. My donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is just the beginning of that support and connection." Stream Gunna and Polo G's "Waves" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

D&G down to the kicks (D&G), made your ho send me a flick (Yeah)

On a light day, I'm throwin' a nick', she wan' show me her ass and t*ts (Ass and tits)

I used to sell bags of grits, hit me back on the first or the fifth (First or the fifth)

F*ckin' a bag up of fifths, I run through a ten again (Again)

I roll in the Maybach Benz (Benz), or the coupe, it just really depends ('Pends)

[via]