Polo G & DaBaby Flaunt Their "Party Lyfe" In "Hall Of Fame" Visual

The two rappers get the party started with the help of a couple of dozen models.

As Hall of Fame continues to receive applause from Hip Hop fans, Polo G adds to the hype around his recently released record with another visual. The album is stacked with features that include looks from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Rod Wave, Roddy Ricch, and DaBaby—the latter of which assisted Polo G on "Party Lyfe."

The pair of rappers surfaced on Wednesday (June 16) with the music video to their collaboration and they stayed true to the track's title. If there's anyone who knows how to get a party started it's music artists, especially rappers, and the visual shows Polo G and DaBaby surrounded by half-naked models as they toast to the good life.

Director ARRAD, who also was responsible for helming the visual for "RAPSTAR," reunited with Polo G for this one, as well. If you haven't already, make sure to stream Hall of Fame in its entirety after checking out what Polo and DaBaby have to offer above.

