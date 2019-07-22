mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pollari Returns With "Lil Jesus 2"

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 22:51
Pollari shares new effort.


After sharing his Lil Jesus project from earlier in the year, Pollari has returned with the sequel, sharing Lil Jesus 2.

Th effort arrives highly-anticipated among fans and is outfitted with ten total tracks to get the job done. The relatively short time span between outings is a strong sign for Pollari, who has most recently began to break away from the cloak of the underground, crossing over into a growing fandom.

The Rick Rubin protoge appears to be holding down the fort solo for the run of LJ2 and offers up a slew of fun seections that are sure to pepper playlistsforthe remainder of the year. Takea listen to LJ2 below.

