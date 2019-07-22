Pollari Returns With "Lil Jesus 2"

After sharing his Lil Jesus project from earlier in the year, Pollari has returned with the sequel, sharing Lil Jesus 2.

Th effort arrives highly-anticipated among fans and is outfitted with ten total tracks to get the job done. The relatively short time span between outings is a strong sign for Pollari, who has most recently began to break away from the cloak of the underground, crossing over into a growing fandom.

The Rick Rubin protoge appears to be holding down the fort solo for the run of LJ2 and offers up a slew of fun seections that are sure to pepper playlistsforthe remainder of the year. Takea listen to LJ2 below.