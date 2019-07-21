Although it's been a while now that POTUS Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama left the White House, many miss them dearly. And a new poll has recently confirmed the latter according to a news report shared by TheShadeRoom. The poll unveiled results which indicated that the former first lady was now the most admired woman in the world and the news is not as shocking as it seems. Over the years, Michelle Obama has built an incredible platform for herself via her elegance, values and work ethic. Along with being by Obama' side through his difficult years leading the nation, Michelle has made sure to do her part of the lifting by initiating wellness programs for children and advocating for a better world that prioritized both physical and mental well-being.

The poll stemmed from YouGov, according to CBSNews, and it revealed that the former FLOTUS had knocked Angelina Jolie who previously held the title due to her remarkable activism efforts. Other powerful women have previously made the list of most-liked and of these women we include Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Watson, and Oprah Winfrey amongst others. The results were gathered from individuals in 41 different countries and narrowed down to a top 20 wherein Michelle Obama is number one.

[Via]