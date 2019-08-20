The biggest crime for which 21-year-old, Jermaine Taylor, has been accused may not be selling cocaine but instead, going out in public with this hairline.

Gwent Police published a routine post on social media asking for help locating Taylor who has “breached his license conditions after being released from prison on 10th December 2018,” when the account was bombarded by trolls. “I don’t know who’s the biggest joke here Gwent police or his hairline” one user wrote replied. Many others replied with photoshopped images of Taylor’s mugshot.

The response was so emphatically critical of Taylor’s hairline, Gwent Police issued a statement saying “Please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law." as well as "be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication." Replies that weren’t directed at the hairline, or lack thereof, were aimed at the Gwent Police themselves with one user writing, “I won't say anything about his hair. I wouldn't want to upset the little babies who run the Gwent police.”

Taylor’s recall comes after receiving a three-year sentence in 2017. Gwent Police are still searching for Jermaine Taylor but at this point, he might be safer in a cell than in front of the twitter trolls.