This past weekend, Daytona Beach, FL hosted the 2021 Welcome To Rockville festival, featuring a number of modern and classic rock acts from Nine Inch Nails and Cypress Hill to Rob Zombie and Metallica. Thursday’s lineup saw rock group Brass Against hit the stage -- and then some.

At one point during Brass Against’s set, the band’s singer and frontwoman Sophia Urista invited a fan to receive a “golden shower” onstage, and, with the fan lying on the ground, Urista promptly unzipped her pants, bent down, and urinated on the fan’s face. She reportedly had to use the bathroom while performing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ‘cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’mma piss in this motherf*cker’s mouth,” Urista declared onstage. “...I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom, so we might as well make a show out of it.” After she was finished, the man stood up and spit the liquid out into the audience.

In the aftermath of their performance, the band attempted to distance themselves from Urista’s actions on Twitter, claiming it was an isolated incident that would not happen again and that Urisa herself had cleaned up her mess after the show. “Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona,” their statement finished.

Thursday’s performance has given the band global publicity. Some called the feat "disgusting"; others called it "metal as f*ck." A fan eventually filed a complaint with the police, as it is illegal in Florida for a person to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another… in a vulgar or indecent manner." While it appears that the band will not be charged for the incident, the maximum punishment for an indecent exposure charge is a year behind bars or a $1,000 fine.